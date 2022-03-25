Last Updated:

'We demand President's rule' | Birbhum Killings: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Breaks Down In Rajya Sabha; 'we Have Right To Live'

Speaking on the details of the Birbhum killings, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly broke down in tears at Rajya Sabha and demanded President's rule in West Bengal.

While providing details of the Birbhum killings in Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly broke down and shouted 'we have a right to live'. The BJP MP significantly demanded President rule in West Bengal as at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death in Rampurhat's Bogtui village. Roopa Ganguly also highlighted that the victims were initially beaten up before a dozen houses were set on fire. 

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down in Rajya Sabha over Birbhum killings:

Birbhum massacre

The violence erupted after Bhadu Shaik - a Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader was killed by unidentified assailants on Tuesday. Till now, at least 22 arrests have been made by police. As per the post-mortem report of the victims, the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive. 

It is important to mention that one of the eyewitnesses said that only her family lost 10 members while West Bengal Police's DGP had gone on record saying that only eight people were killed in the brutal incident. Another eyewitness, who is the sister of one of the deceased told Republic, "We demand strict punishment, a 10-year-old child was burnt." 

Calcutta HC transfers case to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Friday transferred the investigation into the Rampurhat killings to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The HC has instructed the state SIT to not carry out any further investigation in the matter, refusing to stay its order. The court has ordered the CBI to submit a progress report on the next date of hearing i.e. on April 7.

On Thursday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the victims of the Birbhum violence in Rampurhat and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those killed in the incident. She announced that financial aid of Rs 2 lakhs will be given for reconstructing affected houses. MC MPs including Sudip Bandopahyay, Derek O' Brien, Mahua Moitra met  Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the probe into the incident and demanded that Bengal Governor should be removed as he was working unconstitutionally against the TMC govt.

