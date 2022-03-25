Birbhum Killings: Oppn Welcomes HC Order For CBI Probe, SIT Asked To Hand Over Case Papers

Opposition parties hailed the Calcutta High Court ruling for a CBI inquiry into the violence that claimed eight lives in Bengal's Birbhum district earlier this week, saying that the state police were attempting to cover up the incident at the request of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration, PTI reported.

In a notable development, the Calcutta High Court on Friday transferred the investigation into the Rampurhat killings to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The HC has instructed the state SIT to not carry out any further investigation into the matter while refusing to stay its order. The TMC, West Bengal's ruling party, responded cautiously, saying it would cooperate fully with the CBI.

The Calcutta High Court summoned a CBI investigation into the Birbhum killings, commenting that the decision was taken in the interest of justice. The court also directed the SIT constituted by Mamata Banerjee's government in Bengal to hand over all probe-related papers. It also ordered indicted people arrested by it to be turned over to the central agency.

After the Calcutta High Court, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the court's decision.

"We welcome the court’s decision. Only a CBI probe can bring out the truth as the police, acting as agents of the ruling party, were trying to suppress the matter," BJP West Bengal Cheif Sukanta Majumdar said.

Sujan Chakraborty, the head of the CPI(M), resonated with Majumdar, saying that his party hoped the CBI will conduct a fair investigation.

"We wanted a court-monitored CBI probe into the Birbhum incident. The state government had been trying to shield the culprits," he claimed according to the PTI.

'Cooperation will be extended to the CBI': TMC

While the Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, said that the state government has been doing its part to uncover the truth thus far. Speaking to the PTI, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said we will abide by the court's order. He said that his government has taken enough action while probing the violence so far.

"The court has given an order and we will abide by it. All cooperation will be extended to the CBI. The state government had taken enough action to probe the matter so far. Several arrests have also been made. It is for the CBI to look into the case now," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told PTI.

Birbhum killings

On Tuesday, Bahadur Shaikh - a Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader was killed by unknown assailants. Following this, at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death after nearly a dozen houses were set on fire with petrol bombs in Rampurhat's Bogtui village.

Enraged by the incident, BJP has demanded Mamata Banerjee to resign as Bengal CM. BJP's National Vice President Dilip Ghosh admitted that Birbhum is a sensitive region where political violence is at its peak and opposition parties are targeted every day. Stating that more than 200 BJP workers have been killed so far in the state, Ghosh questioned why the Mamata Banerjee-led government was taking no action.