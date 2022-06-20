Birbhum Massacre: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against 18 Persons Including TMC's Anarul Hussain

In a fresh development pertaining to the Birbhum massacre case, the CBI filed a charge sheet against 18 persons including TMC's Rampurhat block president Anarul Hussain. The police booked the latter under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (murder), arrested him on March 24 and named him as the main accused in the case. Based on the Calcutta High Court's order dated March 25, the CBI started investigating the Birbhum massacre. As per sources, the central agency has sufficient evidence against the 18 accused in the case. More persons can also be named in the supplementary charge sheet.

The Birbhum massacre

In a ghastly incident on the night of March 20, six women and two children were charred to death after miscreants set several houses on fire in the Bagtui village on the outskirts of Rampurhat in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. This came a few hours after TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh was killed in a bomb attack. The state government set up a three-member SIT headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the Birbhum violence. Later, the post-mortem report revealed that the victims of the Birbhum violence, including women and children, were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

On March 30, a BJP fact-finding committee comprising 4 former IPS officers and West Bengal BJP chief submitted a report on the massacre to party president JP Nadda which concluded that the law and order machinery in the state has collapsed. In its report, the BJP team alleged that the mafia is ruling West Bengal in connivance with police and political leadership. "The carnage in Bagtui village is the outcome of state-sponsored extortion, goonda tax,cut-money, tollbazi and also the rivalry among its illegal beneficiaries," the committee observed.