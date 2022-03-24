Birbhum Massacre: Owaisi & Congress Slam TMC-led WB Govt; Allege 'anarchy' In State

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lambasted the West Bengal government over the Birbhum violence. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi condemned the incident and claimed that Muslims in the state are being used as "foot soldiers" in West Bengal. However, he attacked the state government and also Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Apart from Owaisi, several other opposition parties have flayed the TMC-led state government over the ghastly incident in Birbhum.

"More than eight people are dead including women. This is a condemnable incident and the state government failed to control the situation. These fights are happening due to the presence of illegal sand mafia in the state. The state Governor should do his duty instead of behaving like a politician," said Owaisi.

Congress on the other hand has slammed the TMC government and avered that the state is witnessing 'medieval barbarism'. West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged a nexus between the Trinamool Congress and the police while asserting that Mamata Banerjee has destroyed the state. Chowdhury on his part has demanded that Section 355 of the Constitution be invoked in the state.

"It's a living example of medieval barbarism. There's 'danav raj' instead of 'manav raj' here. The CM has destroyed the state," Chowdhury told reporters in Birbhum.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya too has slammed the TMC-led government and added that the state is witnessing anarchy. Vijayvargiya spoke about the aftermath of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections wherein violence took place in the state. He has claimed that the state has a nexus of criminals, officials and political parties instead of a democracy. The BJP leader reiterated that his party will demand a President's Rule in West Bengal if the situation further deteriorates.

Birbhum violence: 8 charred to death

At least eight people, including two juveniles, were burned to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a violent mob allegedly set houses on fire with petrol bombs following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. So far 22 arrests have been made by police. As per the latest update, the post-mortem report of the victims has revealed that the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, the Court has also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours (by around 2 pm on Thursday). A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

