Birbhum Massacre: Rampurhat TMC Block President Arrested; Inspector-in-charge Suspended

In a major development in the Birbhum violence, the Rampurhat TMC Block President was arrested by the local police from the Rampurhat village. CM Mamata Banerjee, while on her visit to the village, asked Anarul Hossain, Rampurhat TMC Block President to surrender or get arrested.

The police later apprehended him. In another development, Tridip Pramanik, Inspector of Police, presently posted as Inspector in Charge, Rampurhar PS, Birbhum district was suspended with immediate effect for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty unbecoming of a member of a disciplined Police force, Additional DGP, Law & Order, West Bengal, said.

The Police had already arrested 21 people from the village, out of which 10 were sent to police custody and the rest to jail custody. Hossain's name was not in the FIR but after CM's announcement asking Hossain to resign, he was nabbed by the police in under an hour.

Birbhum violence: 8, including children, charred to death

At least eight people, including two juveniles, were burned to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a violent mob allegedly set houses on fire with petrol bombs following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. So far 22 arrests have been made by police. As per the latest update, the post-mortem report of the victims has revealed that the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, the Court has also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours (by around 2 pm on Thursday). A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, a 5-member BJP delegation reached West Bengal's Rampurhat District on Thursday. The BJP delegation is the Centre's fact-finding team that was constituted by party chief JP Nadda. The team led by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrived at the Bagtui Village a few hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the affected families including the kin of those who were deceased. Eight people were killed in the horrific violence that took place in Birbhum in Rampurhat District.