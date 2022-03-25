Birbhum Massacre: WB CPI-M Secy Slams Violence; Says 'CM Gives Compensation & Buries Case'

The barbarity in Rampurhat's Bogtui village in the Birbhum district of West Bengal that took place on March 22 has sent shockwaves across the country. It has not just outraged citizens, but leaders across the political spectrum. In speaking about the Birbhum massacre, West Bengal State Secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Mohammed Salim said Mamata Banerjee only gives compensation and buries the cases.

While speaking to ANI, Mohammed Salim claimed that Mamata Banerjee called the violence in Birbhum an outcome of the municipal election results. CPI Secretary Salim further added that fights in TMC groups broke out after they (TMC) lost to our candidate in the municipal election. He also said that along with the goons, police and Trinamool Congress leaders engaged in the looting after the elections.

Salim further told ANI that the deceased Bahadur Shaikh and his family members were threatened as a fight broke out between TMC groups post municipal elections. Speaking about Mamata Banerjee's Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of those killed in the Birbhum violence, he accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, of giving no justice in any case in the last 10 years of her rule. He said that she only gave compensation, but no justice.

In his shocking announcement to ANI, the senior CPI leader claimed that he had collected evidence of Birbhum's violence. He said that if police fail to present evidence, he will file an affidavit regarding the evidence.

Mamata Banerjee's visit to Birbhum victims

Visiting the victims of the Birbhum violence in Rampurhat, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, gave over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those killed in the incident. She also announced that financial aid of Rs 2 lakhs will be given for reconstructing affected houses during the violence. A 13-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation including Sudip Bandopahyay, Derek O' Brien, Mahua Moitra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament and brief him over the incident.

CBI to probe Birbhum bloodbath

The Calcutta High Court on Friday assigned the inquiry into the Birbhum tragedy to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is a significant development (CBI). The HC has refused to stay its judgement, instructing the state SIT not to conduct any further inquiry into the case. On the next day of the hearing, April 7, the court has directed the CBI to file a progress report.

Birbhum Violence

After Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Sheikh was murdered in Rampurhat in the Birbhum area, it had sent a shock wave around the district, following which, more than 12 houses were burnt. At least eight people were horrifically murdered, many charred to death before fire consumed their bodies.