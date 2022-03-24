Birbhum Violence: 13-member TMC Delegation Meets HM Amit Shah; Demands Removal Of WB Guv

A 13-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament over the Birbhum incident and urged him to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The delegation was led by TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and also included Derek O' Brien, Mahua Moitra and other leaders. The TMC has claimed that Dhankhar's work is "against the constitutional system". Bandyopadhyay also added that 21 persons have been arrested in the incident so far.

"We have said that Governor of West Bengal should be removed, in view of the Rampurhat, Birbhum incident. His work is against our constitutional system. The parliamentary democratic system is under threat," said Bandyopadhyay, after meeting Amit Shah. "We have given a copy of the letter by the Chief Minister for changing of Governor, to the Home Minister. Our CM is handling the situation finely. 21 persons have been arrested so far, 15 police officials have been asked to go on leave. No guilty person will be spared," added Bandyopadhyay.

Speaking about the Home Minister's response, the TMC has claimed stated that Shah "categorically" refused to look at the incident from a political angle in this matter. The Trinamool Congress delegation too has expressed that it does not believe the incident to have a political angle, said Bandyopadhyay.

Mamata Banerjee meets kin of deceased

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met the victims of the Birbhum violence in Rampurhat. She also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those killed in the incident. She has also assured that the state government will provide financial aid of Rs 2 lakhs for reconstructing the affected houses and families of the 10 people who died in the fire will be given a government job and Rs 5 lakhs.

Birbhum violence: 8 charred to death

At least eight people, including two juveniles, were burned to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a violent mob allegedly set houses on fire with petrol bombs following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. So far 22 arrests have been made by police. As per the latest update, the post-mortem report of the victims has revealed that the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, the Court has also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours (by around 2 pm on Thursday). A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

