Birbhum Violence: BJP Claims 'eyewitness Has Gone Missing'; Suvendu Adhikari To Visit Spot

Coming down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee-led government on Wednesday, BJP alleged that a key eyewitness in the Birbhum violence case has gone missing. Taking to Twitter, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned whether the state government was trying to cover up the incident. Moreover, he accused TMC of providing patronage to miscreants and cited the West Bengal post-poll violence to buttress his claim.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla remarked, "This shows that TMC i.e Talibani mindset and culture is prevailing in Bengal. Instead of giving justice in this matter, it seems that the West Bengal government is involved in Operation Cover-Up. News reports reveal that a key witness of the violence has gone missing. Is this happening because the police and the government want to make it look like an accident so that we can't get to the bottom of the violence? TMC has a long history of giving patronage to goons."

In another development, a delegation of BJP MLAs in the state led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will visit the site of the massacre at 2:30 p.m. today. He will also be accompanied by BJP MP Arjun Singh and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahto. Meanwhile, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that 26 political murders have taken place in the last one week and held Banerjee responsible for the law and order situation.

The Birbhum violence

In a ghastly incident on Monday night, 6 women and 2 children were charred to death after miscreants set several houses on fire in the Bogtai village on the outskirts of Rampurhat in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. This came a few hours after TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh was killed in a bomb attack.

Subsequently, the state government set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the matter. So far, a total of 23 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in Birbhum.

This also led to a fresh war of words between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee, with the former observing that the state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. In a letter addressed to Dhankhar on Tuesday, she stressed, "The possibility of a larger political conspiracy to malign the image of the state cannot be ruled out and the investigation will make all-out efforts to unearth all those who are behind the occurrence of the incident. Whenever such an incident takes place, it is highly improper to make sweeping and uncalled for statement instead of paving the way for impartial investigation".

BJP president JP Nadda has already formed a fact-finding committee comprising 4 MPs - former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal, former Mumbai police commissioner Satya Pal Singh, former IPS officer K C Ramamurthy, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar and ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh to visit the site of the carnage.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also demanded a detailed report from the West Bengal government on this incident. Several BJP leaders including Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh have sought the imposition of President's Rule in the state.