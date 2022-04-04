In the immediate aftermath of the horrific killings in Birbhum on March 22, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the people killed in the incident and also promised jobs to the immediate kin of the deceased. On Monday, CM Mamata handed over appointment letters to 10 people from the families of deceased individuals in Bogtui village. Moreover, he also informed the district magistrate to loof after their joining process, so that they can join without any difficulties. The West Bengal CM spoke to the family members via video conferencing.

Briefing media persons, CM Banerjee said, "I kept my words. Today I am giving government jobs to 10 people in group D (who were affected by Birbhum violence). People whom we lost will never come back. But everyone needs to move forward in order to survive. This is a step in the right direction for those who are there."

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is supposed to file a report on the Birbhum violence on April 7 as directed by the Calcutta High Court. The Calcutta HC had asked the state formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to stop the investigation, and handed over the probe to CBI.

A few days after the Birbhum incident, the number of incidents of crude bomb recoveries has also increased in the state, especially in Birbhum. On Sunday, the police recovered crude bombs from a football ground, kept in a plastic bag in the Sikandarpur village of the Birbhum district. The Crime Investigation Department's (CID) bomb squad later rushed to the spot to deactivate the bombs, the police said.

Violence in West Bengal's Birbhum

The shocking incident took place on March 22 when a local Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh, was allegedly killed in a bomb explosion in the Rampurhat area. This resulted in a political clash in the district, and violence continued to spread. A group of miscreants also attacked several houses and set them on fire. As a result, people sleeping inside the houses were killed. The ruling party in West Bengal, TMC, has denied any involvement with the violence, while the opposition has been demanding a probe into the matter. Many leaders have also condemned the brutal killing of innocent people in the village.

