Birbhum Violence: Cops Detain 2 More Accused After TMC Block President's Arrest

In the recent development in the Birbhum violence case in Bengal, two more are being detained. With over 22 people arrested in the case yesterday, the total number of arrests now has reached over 24. The violence that occurred on March 22 in Rampurhat's Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district has shocked the country.

Yesterday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told DGP Manoj Malaviya to arrest Trinamool Congress' Block President in the region, Anarul Hossain. CM Mamata visited Bogtui village on Thursday. During her visit, she said, "The kin of the victims said they telephoned Anarul and asked him to send police to Bagtui, but he didn't."

CM Mamata Banerjee ordered DGP Manoj Malaviya to arrest her party's block president of the region. "I want him arrested. He can surrender but, otherwise, I want him to be arrested immediately," Mamata ordered the DGP.

Soon after the CM's order, Anarul Hossain was arrested from Tarapith, 15 minutes away from Bogtui village in Rampurhat. Hossain is the first TMC member to be sentenced for the heinous violence, which was reportedly sparked by the murder of a local TMC member and notorious strongman, Bhadu Sheikh. He is likely to be produced in Rampurhat court on Friday after his medical examination.

Mamata Banerjee's visit

Visiting the victims of the Birbhum violence in Rampurhat, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, gave over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those killed in the incident. Banerjee consoled the deceased's kin, handing over a bottle of water to the crying family. Eight people, including two children, were burned to death in Rampurhat on Tuesday, following the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh.

A 13-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation including Sudip Bandopahyay, Derek O' Brien, Mahua Moitra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament and brief him over the incident.

Birbhum violence and subsequent arrests

After Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh was murdered in Rampurhat in the Birbhum area, it had sent a shock wave around the district, following which, more than 12 houses were burnt. At least eight people were horrifically murdered, many charred to death before fire consumed their bodies. Following this, the West Bengal government formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the bloodbath in Birbhum. So far, 24 people have been arrested.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, the Court also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident within 24 hours.