Birbhum Violence: Massive Political Storm Erupts Over Killing In Rampurhat; 22 Arrested

The alleged killing of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in West Bengal’s Birbhum district and the deadly violence that followed has triggered a massive political slugfest between the ruling party and the opposition BJP.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on Tuesday, following the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh. Around ten houses in the village were set on fire by unknown miscreants who hurled bombs while the families were asleep.

Twenty-two people have so far been arrested in connection with the arson and among those arrested is the brother of the deceased TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. officials said they have been unable to find the bodies of two victims.

On Wednesday morning, police conducted raids in neighbourhood areas on the lookout for more suspects involved in the incident. All arrested accused will be produced before Rampurhat subdivisional court today.

'Political violence is at peak in Birbhum'

The incident has been strongly condemned by the BJP, which demanded a President's rule over the deteriorated law and order in the state. BJP's National Vice President Dilip Ghosh acknowledged that Birbhum is a sensitive region where political violence is at its peak and opposition parties are targeted every day.

Noting that more than 200 BJP workers have been killed so far in the state, Ghosh questioned why the Mamata Banerjee-led government was taking no action.

"In 2 days, 13 people have been reported dead. Some are missing. We are not sure if they are alive. Eight women and two children were locked in houses and burnt alive. This does not happen in a civil society. This is a worrying state. Birbhum is also a sensitive area, many such incidents have occurred here in the past. Corruption and violence are at peak here," said Ghosh.

He further said. "We conveyed this to our Home Minister and party president. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is also leading a BJP delegation to Delhi on the matter. A Central team will visit the state soon. We will also raise the matter in the Lok Sabha today."

Speaking to Republic, BJP MP Saumitra Khan also lamented that murders occur every day in the state while no police action is taken. "The DGP and IPS officers here do not believe in the Prime Ministership, Presidentship. They have their own method of governance. The condition is worse than it was in 1988," he said.