Birbhum Violence: NCW Takes Cognisance Of Incident, Demands Action Report In 24 Hours

In a development in the Birbhum violence, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has now taken cognisance of the incident and has demanded swift action in the matter. The NCW has written to police officials urging them to take stringent action against the culprits and to intimate the action taken to the Commission within 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has taken the Public Interest Litigation with regards to take Birbhum violence into cognisance.

The NCW on Wednesday wrote to DGP West Bengal and SP Birbhum demanding the arrest of all culprits involved in the Rampurhat violence. The Commission has asked the officials to take stringent action against the culprits and to intimate the action taken into the matter to the Commission.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognisance of incidents of violence reported in West Bengal's Birbhum district, where 10 people including women and children were charred to death on Tuesday. The Calcutta HC will hear the PIL in relation to the case at 2 p.m. today. The event has also sparked a political fight in the state between the BJP and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

Rampurhat violence

Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) controlled-Barshal gram panchayat was murdered on Monday following which an irate mob set ablaze several houses in which several people were burnt alive.

Bhadu Sheikh was attacked with bombs when he was at a shop on NH-60. The panchayat functionary of Barosal village was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. This provoked a mob attack and as a result, several houses of the opposition gang were reportedly set on fire at the village of Bhadu Sheikh.

Fire officials said that around a dozen houses were set on fire but when they reached the spot to control the fire, they were not allowed to do their job. They mentioned that it is very difficult to identify the bodies as they had been completely charred. Fire officials said that seven bodies were traced from a single house. The bodies were sent to Rampurhat Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on this incident within 72 hours. While West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya had clarified that the incident doesn't seem to be the result of a political rivalry between two parties, the SP of Birbhum has been requested by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to conduct an investigation and submit a report within three days.

Image: PTI/ ANI