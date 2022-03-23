Birbhum Violence: PM Modi Says 'accused Must Be Punished', Assures Help From Centre

In his address after inaugurating Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Birbhum violence. He said that the state government should take strict action and accused must be punished immediately.

"I express my condolences over Birbhum violence, West Bengal. Whatever help is needed to book culprits, I assure all possible help from Centre to State. I hope state government takes strict action against culprits, and those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too," PM Modi said.

At least eight people, including two children, were charred to death after nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze with petrol bombs in Bogtui in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place hours after the TMC Panchayat leader was killed by unidentified assailants.

The incident has created a political uproar in the state with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Left Front (LF) took out a rally in Rampurhat town, demanding justice for those killed. Congress said that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will visit Birbhum on Thursday.

Rampurhat violence: 22 arrested for Birbhum killings

At least 22 people have been arrested till now in connection with violence, a senior police official said. Family members of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC Panchayat leader whose killing reportedly sparked off the violence, claimed that Sheikh's sons were among those arrested. However, cops as yet have not released any names of suspected who have been arrested.

"We are grilling them (those arrested) to find out if there were more people involved in the incident. Some accused seem to have fled the village. We are trying to trace them," the officer said, adding that forensic experts were examining the ravaged houses to get an idea about the "nature of the mishap."

The Mamata Banerjee government has constituted an SIT (Special Investigation Team), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, to investigate the incident. The Union Home Ministry has also sought a detailed report from the WB government.

Image: Twitter-@BJPLive