Birbhum Violence: Roopa Ganguly Calls For President's Rule In WB, Laments Mamata Banerjee

As Birbhum has been caught in a political firestorm a day after the area witnessed violence, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for failing to avoid unfortunate incidents that claim lives of innocent. At least 8 people died yesterday after their houses were set on fire and 2 people's bodies are yet to be found. The BJP leader asserted that President's rule is the only option as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost control over the police, state, and TMC party.

Speaking to Republic TV, Roopa Ganguly said, 'There are so many incidents happening in Bengal that often highlights murders due to political rivalry".

Expressing distress concerning the recent incident, she said, "Here bodies are converted to coal".

The BJP leader mentioned that she has records of several cases including rapes, molestation, and other crimes committed against women and these incidents have been reported for several years.

Earlier, speaking on the political rivalry incident, Roopa Ganguly had said, "People are scared to raise their voice. Situation is scary in West Bengal".

She slammed the TMC government in the state for failing to maintain law and order as criminal activities occur in front of the police while they continue to stay quiet.

Following the incident, local people have decided to leave their homes and move to other places. A villager told ANI, "We are leaving the houses, in view of security. My brother-in-law died in the incident. Had there been security by the Police, this incident wouldn't have happened".

TMC panchayat leader’s murder in West Bengal

When Bhadu Sheikh was at a shop on NH-60, he was attacked with bombs. The panchayat functionary of Barosal village was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. This provoked a mob attack and as a result, several houses of the opposition gang were reportedly set on fire in the village of Bhadu Sheikh.

Fire officials said that around a dozen houses were set on fire but when they reached the spot to control the fire, they were not allowed to do their job. They mentioned that it is very difficult to identify the bodies as they had been completely charred. Fire officials said that from a single house seven bodies were traced. The bodies were sent to Rampurhat Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

(Image: ANI/PTI)