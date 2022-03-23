Condemning the Birbhum violence, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National Executive Member Swapan Dasgupta in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network said that politics is now a criminal enterprise in West Bengal. He said that since May last year when Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power, there has been unending violence.

"Since May last year, we have seen unending violence. In the post-poll violence, over 50 BJP workers were murdered. In just the last few days there have been over 20 murders," Dasgupta said.

The BJP leader added, "The sheer ghastliness of the whole exercise - we don't even have an accurate number of the casualties. The visuals tell a story of the mercilessness of the killers and the impunity with which people can kill."

'I think it's a conspiracy against WB's people'

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led government, he said, "CM says she's been active. If she had run up there 25 times, would the district president of TMC have said it was a short-circuit? Firhad Hakim says it's a conspiracy against the West Bengal government. I think it's a conspiracy against the state's people."

Criticising Lutyens media who reported the incident as "burning" instead of violence and massacre, Dasgupta said, "I think TMC has invested in them. That doesn't suit them is not even news. There are people who flaunt themselves as intellectuals of the country - their silence is criminal."

He said that the people of Bogtui are so scared that they can't even protest against the violence. "But what about the others? It's one of the most shameful incidents that's ever happened."

At least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death after nearly a dozen houses were set on fire with petrol bombs in Rampurhat's Bogtui village in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place after the Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader was killed by unidentified assailants. Till now, at least 22 arrests have been made by police in relation to the incident.

The incident has also created a political uproar in Bengal with BJP pressing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign. The Left Front (LF) took out a rally in Rampurhat town, demanding fairness for those killed. Indian National Congress said that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will visit Birbhum on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned the Birbhum violence and asked the state government to take strict action. "Whatever help is needed to book culprits, I assure all possible help from Centre to State. I hope state government takes strict action against culprits, and those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too."

