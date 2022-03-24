Birbhum Violence: TMC MPs To Meet Amit Shah, Brief Him On State Govt's Probe, Arrests Made

As political faceoff between BJP and Trinamool over the Birbhum violence heats up, a TMC delegation led by MP Sudip Bandopadhyay will meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. The TMC MPS will inform Shah of the steps taken by the state govt to probe into the incident - constitution SIT, arrests made till date etc. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on Tuesday, following the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh.

Birbhum violence

On Tuesday, Bhadu Shaik - a Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader was killed by unidentified assailants. Following this, at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death after nearly a dozen houses were set on fire with petrol bombs in Rampurhat's Bogtui village. Till now, at least 22 arrests have been made by police. On Wednesday morning, police conducted raids in neighbourhood areas on the lookout for more suspects involved in the incident.

Enraged by the incident, BJP has demanded Mamata Banerjee to resign as Bengal CM. BJP's National Vice President Dilip Ghosh acknowledged that Birbhum is a sensitive region where political violence is at its peak and opposition parties are targeted every day. Noting that more than 200 BJP workers have been killed so far in the state, Ghosh questioned why the Mamata Banerjee-led government was taking no action.

He further said, "We conveyed this to our Home Minister and party president. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is also leading a BJP delegation to Delhi on the matter. A Central team will visit the state soon. We will also raise the matter in the Lok Sabha today". The Left Front (LF) took out a rally in Rampurhat town, demanding fairness for those killed and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will visit Birbhum on Thursday.