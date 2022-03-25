Last Updated:

Birbhum Violence: TMC To Cooperate With Probe, Accuses BJP Of Conspiring Against Oppn

TMC's Kunal Ghosh was reacting to the Calcutta HC's order to transfer the Birbhum killing case to the CBI as the SIT was asked to discontinue investig

Birbhum massacre

Two days after the horrific killings in West Bengal's Birbhum, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sharply responding to the transfer, TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh promised co-operation but also accused BJP of a wider conspiracy and using central agencies against opposition parties. The HC transferred the investigation on March 25 and also asked the SIT to halt their probe into the case.

Launching a fresh salvo at BJP, Ghosh said, "We'll cooperate with CBI in the probe, but we've some questions. BJP uses CBI, ED for politics. People rejected BJP in West Bengal polls, so they're trying a different way with a larger conspiracy," reported ANI.

Calcutta HC asks SIT to stop the probe; CBI to takeover

It is pertinent to mention here that the High Court has instructed the state SIT to not carry out any further investigation in the matter, refusing to stay its order. The court has ordered CBI to submit a progress report on the next date of hearing, which is scheduled for April 7.

The HC was hearing a bunch of PILs regarding the Birbhum violence. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) too has taken cognizance of incidents of violence. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on Tuesday, following the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh.

Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee visited the Rampurhat village on March 24 and handed over financial aid to the victims. Meanwhile, a group of TMC MPs visited Home Minister Amit Shah to inform him regarding the ongoing probe.

Birbhum violence 

The murder of a TMC panchayat leader sparked violence in the Rampurhat village resulting in the torching of houses and killing of 8 people including two juveniles. Following the brutal incident, a total of 22 arrests were made by the state police. According to the autopsy reports, the people charred to death were badly beaten up before they were burnt alive. 

Enraged by the action, the BJP has demanded the resignation of CM Mamta Banerjee. BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh cited the killings of 200 BJP workers in the state so far and questioned why the state Govt hasn't taken any action against the perpetrators.

