BJP's West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday spoke to Republic Media Network two days after violence unleashed in the state's Birbhum district. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Majumdar stated that 12 bodies were allegedly recovered by the fire department officials from the site. However, he added that the police have differed and claimed that seven to eight bodies were recovered. The BJP has therefore leveled allegations of a cover-up by the police and the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

"According to local villagers, there are 20 people missing. Its a cover up story by the police department and the Mamata Banerjee government. Mamata Banerjee is the home minister of our state. Its her responsibility to provide security to the people, but she has failed to deliver and should therefore resign from her post," said Sukanta Majumdar

The BJP has also dismissed Mamata Banerjee's claims that the saffron party is trying to defame the state government. Speaking about the same, Majumdar cited an instance from two years ago wherein the District Magistrate and the Police Superintendent had visited a house of a TMC leader and discussed administrative matters.

"These police officers cannot do their impartial job in presence of political leaders. We need to depend on CBI enquiry, otherwise its quite impossible to find the truth," Majumdar added

West Bengal BJP seeks Centre's intervention

In addition, he also slammed the TMC-led West Bengal government for post-poll violence that broke last year after the assembly polls in the state. Moreover, he claimed that at least 27 people were murdered in West Bengal in the last one week alone while BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar was attacked, he added. Majumdar slammed Mamata Banerjee for her "lies" and further claimed that BJP MLAs were stopped from entering the village.

"The police is saying that no exodus happened from that area and the state government's ASG said in High Court that the exodus happened. This is the situation of law and order in West Bengal. We want central intervention," he added

Rampurhat violence

Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) controlled-Barshal gram panchayat was murdered on Monday following which a violent mob set ablaze several houses in which several people were burnt alive. When Bhadu Sheikh was at a shop on NH-60, he was attacked with bombs. The panchayat functionary of Barosal village was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. This provoked a mob attack and as a result, several houses of the opposition gang were reportedly set on fire at the village of Bhadu Sheikh.

Fire officials said that around a dozen houses were set on fire but when they reached the spot to control the fire, they were not allowed to do their job. They added that it is very difficult to identify the bodies as they had been completely charred. Fire officials said that from a single house seven bodies were traced. The bodies were sent to Rampurhat Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on this incident within 72 hours. While West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya had clarified that the incident doesn't seem to be the result of a political rivalry between two parties. the SP of Birbhum has been requested by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to conduct an in