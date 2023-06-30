Biren Singh Says 'Manipur Violence Was Never A Fight Between Communities But...'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has spoken to Republic about the violence the state has witnessed since the onset of May. The detailed interview to Republic comes on the back of his meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and ahead of his likely resignation as CM.

"The situation suddenly turned very communal. We are not against anybody. Only on the lookout for illegal immigrants," said Biren Singh, stressing on the Centre’s alacratic response. CM Biren Singh said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit shah on the 4th of May appraising him of the situation.

"Amit Shah responded immediately and sent in paramilitary forces as well as the Army. I was really surprised the Home Minister came here (Manipur) and also spent 3 days. He was monitoring every update minute by minute".

(N Biren Singh meets Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 25. At the time of the meeting there had been no violence-related casualties for the preceding 12 days. | Image: @nbirensingh)

Making an appeal for the restoration of peace, Biren Singh said that he was working on ‘all angles’ trying to bring back peace and normalcy in Manipur. Speaking on his own hands-on involvement which comes just ahead of his likely resignation, Biren Singh said "in Manipur I am particularly trying to convince the Valley people (…) The Valley people are responding positively.’

On the aspect of restoration of trust, the Manipur CM said that there was more time needed to regain the faith. ‘People are responding in a positive way. Kuki brothers are also responding positively. At the end of the day we are a family. We need to live together. We do not need to fight.’

Biren Singh also called for the involvement of all stakeholders to bring back normalcy in Manipur at the earliest.

N Biren Singh’s interview to Republic comes 5 days after meeting Amit Shah whom he has briefed on the ongoing situation in Manipur. The Modi government on June 10 had announced a ‘peace committee’ to be constituted which would be headed by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The committee was formulated with the goal to bring various groups together and be a platform initiating a peaceful dialogue and solution to the Manipur violence.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes since May 3 this year. As per reports, more than 100 people have died.