Bitcoin Scam: Siddaramaiah Alleges Politicians' Involvement; CM Refers Case To ED,CBI

Ahead of Hanagal and Sindagi bypolls, ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday, alleged that several 'influential politicians' were involved in the 2020 Bitcoin scam in the state. Accusing investigating officers of trying to close the case, Siddaramaiah warned the BJP against using their power to divert the investigation. Karnataka will have by-polls for the Sindagi and Hangal assembly constituencies on October 30.

There is information about the involvement of influential politicians of Karnataka in Drugs & Bitcoin scam.



It is concerning that the investigating officers are trying to close the case to help those politicians.#DrugsCase — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 27, 2021

In response, CM Basavaraj Bommai has referred the case to the ED and CBI due to international transactions. Claiming that the govt had nothing to hide, he said "I've raised a war on drugs, bitcoin and all these online gaming. Officials have conducted enquiry. Karnataka govt had booked the case in 2020 and we've completed the investigation in 3 cases and has been charge-sheeted".

Officials have conducted enquiry. Karnataka govt had booked the case in 2020 and we've completed the investigation in 3 cases and has been charge-sheeted: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on bitcoin transaction scam pic.twitter.com/kOI0KHgPer — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

What is the bitcoin scam?

As per reports, CCB had seized bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from a Bengaluru-based hacker Srikrishna earlier this year. The hacker allegedly broke into government portals and sourced drugs through the darknet while paying for it via bitcoin. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that those involved will not be spared and that the CID is probing it. He also urged Siddaramaiah to share any information he has concerning the scam with the police.

Karnataka bypolls

Eyeing the 2 seats - Hanagal and Sindagi, 37 candidates have filed 57 nominations ahead of polls on October 30. While 8 candidates from Sindagi have filed 12 nominations, 45 nominations have been received from 29 candidates in Hangal. The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

Congress has named Managuli's son Ashok Managuli, who has joined the party, as its candidate from Sindagi, while former MLC Srinivas Mane is its candidate from Hangal. JD(S) has aziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi from Sindagi and Niyaz Shaikh from Hangal. BJP has fielded 2018 runner-up Ramesh Bhusanur from Sindagi, Shivaraj Sajjanar from Hanagal. An intense war of words has broken among Congress & JD(S) with Siddaramaiah accusing JD(S) of deliberately fielding minority candidates to help the BJP. JD(S) retaliated by accusing Congress of playing "low level politics".