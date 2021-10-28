Bizarre That Mumbai Police Can't Find Its Ex-CP Param Bir Singh: Congress' Chidambaram

Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday highlighted what he said was the 'bizarre' ongoing situation over the untraceable former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Chidambaram remarked on how the Mumbai Police cannot even find its former Commissioner of Police. Furthermore, the Congress leader bizarrely used BJP and PM Modi's tag-line 'Acche Din' taking an indirect jibe at the BJP over the absconding Param Bir Singh. The following remark of Chidambaram comes after Thane Magistrate Court issued a non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh who is on the run amid multiple extortion cases filed against him.

The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition that runs the Maharashtra government, along with the Shiv Sena and the NCP. Param Bir Singh fell out with the government and vice-versa when his superior and former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh alluded to there being action against him following the coming to light of Sachin Vaze's role in the Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiran death case.

Isn’t it bizarre that the Mumbai police cannot find its former Commissioner of Police?



This is the 21st century Achhe Din version of our favourite childhood game of Hide & Seek. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 28, 2021

Non-Bailable Warrant against Param Bir Singh

A Thane court on Thursday directed the Thane Police to arrest Param Bir Singh and produce him before it. Acting upon the non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh, Thane Police wrote to the Malabar Hill police station seeking help to arrest Param Bir. The Mumbai Police is now free to arrest Param Bir, who is speculated to have fled the country.

As per the Thane Court order, "Param Bir Singh....stands charged with offense U/s 384,386,387,389, 393,324,323, 506, 506 (2), 166, 109, 120 B of IPC, and U/s 3,25 of Arms act"

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday had filed an application at the sessions court seeking a non-bailable warrant to be issued against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner. On Thursday, Param Bir Singh sought cancellation of his arrest warrant issued by the Chandiwal commission. Opposing his application, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his secretary Sanjeev Palande's counsel questioned the power of attorney and affidavit.

Param Bir Singh has reportedly fled the country as the Maharashtra government has lost all contact with him. Palande - who has been booked under a money laundering case -argued that Param Bir Singh's affidavit cannot be accepted as it is not on stamp paper - rendering it unreliable. Anil Deshmukh's counsel too argued that Singh was using his police rank to excuse himself from appearing before court. The court ordered Singh's lawyers to submit all documents to other lawyers by November 16.

Param Bir Singh untraceable

At a plea hearing at Bombay High Court in connection with a 2015 SC/ST atrocities case against Param Bir Singh, the Maharashtra government admitted that he was 'untraceable'. Moreover, the state is willing to withdraw its May 24 statement assuring no coercive action, including arrest, against Singh in the same case. Four notices have been sent to the ex-CP but he remains 'absconding'. Sources also report that Param Bir Singh, who is now DG Home Guard has not been in contact with the Maharashtra govt since August when his 'medical leave' ended. Both Opposition BJP and ruling parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have blamed each other of aiding Param Bir Singh in fleeing the country.

(Image: PTI/PIB)