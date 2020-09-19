BJD Alleges Politics In CBI Raids At MLA's Residence, Raises Questions Over Timings

Reacting to the raids conducted at the residences of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former Odisha tourism minister Debi Prasad Mishra in Bhubaneswar, the BJD on Friday alleged politics behind the action by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said such raids always happen before elections. The ruling BJD also raised questions on the timing of the raid by the central agency.



"The CBI has been investigating the cases in Odisha over the past seven years. A pattern is seen that the CBI start conducting searches, raids and issues notices just before the by-elections, general elections and panchayat elections", BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.

"People of Odisha are wondering why such things happen just before any election," he added.

CBI conducts searches at 8 locations

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at eight locations, including the residences of ruling BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra and others, in connection with its probe into the about Rs 1,000-crore ponzi scam allegedly involving Seashore Group of Companies, officials said. Apart from Mishra's official residence in Bhubaneswar, the CBI teams also raided on his residences in Cuttack, and company and residential premises of his brother Bishnu Prasad Mishra and former Director of Tourism Rabi Narayan Nanda.

The agency also raided premises of Prasanta Kumar Patnaik, the Director of Swagatika Impex Pvt Ltd, in Thane (West) in Maharashtra.

CBI officials informed that it had booked Seashore Group of Companies in its FIR combining all 23 cases against it. The agency had filed a number of charge sheets in connection with the scam. Adding further the agency officials said the searches were part of further investigation to unearth 'larger conspiracy' according to the directions of the Supreme Court, they said.

Mishra, also a vice-president of the BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, found himself entangled in the controversy as the Seashore Group was awarded the Mahanadi Boating Project when he was the tourism minister, according to reports. Political parties in the state are preparing for the by-polls for two assembly constituencies Tirtol and Balasore.

Mishra reacts to the raids

Mishra, who is in home isolation after testing COVID-19 positive, said it was 'not a raid' and that the officials 'just wanted some documents'. Speaking to reporters after CBI officials left his residence, the former minister said, "They asked me about the documents of the project and I told them they are in the department and not with me. The Tourism Boat project was approved by the then government and not by me as a person." Mishra, a sitting MLA of Badamba in Cuttack district, said he has all along cooperated with the CBI.

The BJD leader further said that he was not given prior information regarding the visit of the central investigating agency to his place. The 7-member CBI team was in his house for about two hours. Last month the CBI had grilled two associates of the former minister, Dilip Mishra and Prafulla Singh, for nearly four hours.

Seashore Group is one of the 44 chit fund companies in Odisha that came under the scanner of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the Supreme Court gave its order to probe their finances and transactions.

(With inputs from agencies)