BJD Denies Links With Odisha MLA Accused Of Ramming Car Into Crowd; 'not A Party Member'

A day after suspended Biju Janata Dal MLA Prashant Jagdev’s vehicle allegedly ran over at least 22 people at Banapur in Khurda district, Odisha, BJD has denied links with the MLA in question, stating the membership of Jagdev was already cancelled in the wake of his suspension from the party over three months ago.

Speaking to ANI, BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said, "Party president Naveen Patnaik suspended the said MLA six months ago after he was found to have been engaged in a physical fight with someone. As per the party rules, if your suspension is not revoked within three months, you are considered to be expelled from the party. He is not a member of the party anymore by that rule." "As per the direction by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the law will take its own course with a full vigour," the MP further added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the ruling BJD administration in Odisha for not taking action against Jagdev. Addressing a press briefing, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the suspended MLA is a 'habitual offender' and his actions are no less than a 'conspiracy to murder democracy.' Patra further added, “The MLA was trying to disrupt the entire democratic process by affecting the polls. His act was purely out of frustration and he tried to kill women activists by driving a car over them. It was nothing but an attempt to murder democracy."

At least 22 people including a police personnel were critically injured after the suspended BJD MLA allegedly rammed his car into a crowd at Banapur block in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday. As per reports, the suspended MLA from Chilika, Prashant Jagdev, was on his way to Banpur in his SUV for election to the post of block chairperson, scheduled to be held on Sunday. A huge crowd had gathered outside the Banapur Block Development Office (BDO) when the incident transpired. Soon after the incident, the crowd assaulted Jagdev and vandalized his vehicle. Severely injured in the attack, Jagdev was then admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar and is currently undergoing treatment.