BJD MLA Kishore K Mohanty dies at 63 after massive cardiac arrest

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) Brajrajnagar MLA and ex-Speaker of the Odisha assembly Kishore Kumar Mohanty died on Thursday due to a sudden cardiac arrest, his family said.

Mohanty, 63, suffered a massive cardiac arrest while attending a meeting at the BJD office in Jharsuguda and was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last, they said.

He was first elected to the assembly in 1990. He was the government chief whip from 2004 to 2008, and the speaker of the assembly from August 19, 2008 to May 25, 2009.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014.

Mohanty was elected MLA from Jharsuguda thrice. In the last assembly election, he won the Brajrajnagar seat.

He emerged as a significant politician of western Odisha through students' politics. He was also the chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Speaker SN Patro mourned his demise.

"Saddened to know about Kishore Kumar Mohanty’s demise. He was an efficient and popular leader of the party," Patnaik said. PTI AAM SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)