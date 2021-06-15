BJD MP Amar Patnaik Writes To Nirmala Sitharaman, Proposes Modification In Fund Sharing

On Tuesday, June 15, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, proposing modification in central assistance fund sharing norms to 90:10 ratio for the Aspirational Districts.

In a letter dated June 14, MP cited the Niti Aayog's report and the United Nation's acknowledgement of the Niti Aayog's strategy of pulling up the 100 most backward districts of the country under the Aspirational Districts Programme with a special focus on convergence and monitoring so that it not only improves country's overall economic growth parameters but also addresses the much more important and serious regional inequity issues persisting in the country.

BJD MP Amar Patnaik writes to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting that the Government of India consider the modification of Central Assistance Fund sharing norms to 90:10 ratio in aspirational districts. pic.twitter.com/iDcJrW2QJX — Rising Odisha (@rising_odisha) June 15, 2021

The letter further stated, "Since these are most backward districts of the country, I have been proposing on the floor of the Rajya Sabha a number of times that the fund flow to these districts for all schemes should be tailored like a special category state in the ratio of 90: 10 instead of the existing 75:25 or 60:40 depending on the scheme being implemented".

Patnaik informed that this will not only speed up the progress in different parameters in these districts but would also ensure that the infrastructure and economic growth of these regions do not suffer.

He added, "This will not only fasten the progress in different parameters in these districts but would also ensure that the infrastructure and economic growth of these regions do not suffer for want of matching share from states which are currently facing an enormous amount of fiscal and monetary stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the concomitant lockdowns resulting in the collapse of economic activities".

The Aspirational Districts Programme

The ADP was launched by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi in January 2018 as a part of the government’s effort to raise the living standards of its citizens and ensure inclusive growth for all, ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. The program is aimed to quickly and effectively transform districts with a focused effort on sectors like Health & Nutrition, Education, Agriculture & Water Resources, Financial Inclusion & Skill Development, and Basic Infrastructure. Districts are prodded and encouraged to first reach the best district within their state, and subsequently aspire to become one of the best in the country, by competing with, and learning from others in the spirit of competitive & cooperative federalism.

(With ANI input)

(Image Credit: PTI/AMAR PATNAIK/FACEBOOK)