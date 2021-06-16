BJD MP Urges GoI To Give Free Admission Beyond Quota In KV To Kids Orphaned Due To COVID

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr Amar Patnaik, wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday, June 16, urging him to consider 'giving free admission beyond any quota and any sanctioned number of seats in any Kendriya Vidyalaya in the country, in any class to children orphaned due to COVID-19.'

Patnaik in the letter to Pokhriyal mentioned, "As you are aware COVID-19 has wreaked devastation not only to the economy, but also on families and society. It has not only created a health emergency but has scarred families ruthlessly and permanently. It has broken families to such an extent that children as young as five to six years and even younger have been suddenly rendered orphaned and many of them may also have become homeless, penniless, and without food water, and clothing."

BJD MP writes to Education Minister

It added, "I would request you to kindly consider giving free admission beyond any quota whatsoever and beyond any sanction number of seats in any Kendriya Vidyalaya in the country in any class to these children as and when they approach with adequate proof or certificate from responsible district block/panchayat officials about the death of their parents."

According to the Supreme Court ruling, NGOs that illegally adopt children from states and union territories would face severe consequences. In addition, the state government has been directed by the Supreme Court to introduce provision so that children orphaned due to COVID can continue their education.

Centre's decisions for orphaned kids

As India saw an unprecedented second wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an important conference last month to discuss and deliberate ways that may be implemented to assist children who have been orphaned as a result of COVID-19. The Prime Minister had offered a slew of benefits for pandemic-affected children.

While announcing the measures, PM Modi had said, "The children, who have been orphaned due to COVID, represent the future of the country and the country will do everything to support and protect the children so that they develop as strong citizen and have a bright future. In such trying times, it is our duty as a society to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/@DRRPNishank/Twitter