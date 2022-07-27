BJD MP Writes To EAM Jaishankar, Seeks Intervention In Visa Issues Of Indian Students

At a time when a large number of Indian students continue to wait to resume their studies in foreign countries as visa applications remain suspended since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik has raised the issue to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking its intervention into the matter and the challenges faced by the students.

In a letter written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Patnaik requested him to cater to the visa woes of the emigrating Indian students. The letter dated July 26 states that the students have not been able to obtain visas from certain countries despite getting admission to them.

Many students are facing challenges to get into abroad colleges due to visa delay.

Major countires for higher ed have fixed their Visa process for 2023.



Requesting Shri @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia to take urgent measures & embassies to streamline the process. pic.twitter.com/EFfnmFhG3c — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) July 26, 2022

“Thousands of Indian students are facing long delays in obtaining visas of major countries such as the US, UK, Germany, and Canada, etc. even after getting admission into universities in these countries", the letter read further adding that the delay has become worrisome considering the countries are among the favorite choices for higher studies.

'Visa delays are causing unnecessary financial and mental stress for students': BJP MP

The BJD MP, while referring to EAM Jaishankar, also mentioned the situation in different countries concerning visa proceedings and said that while the US embassy is completely booked until April 2023 for in-person visa appointments, the processing time of a Canadian visa involves months and the rejection rate has also grown to 50%, which was 15-20% in pre-COVID times.

Further, some countries such as Denmark have taken extreme steps of temporarily suspending all new visa appointments, the BJD MP claimed.

Patnaik also said that increased instances of visa rejections and delays are resulting in Indian students seeking a deferral or refund of tuition fees from the universities.

"I would like to bring to your kind attention that these refunds are partial in nature and therefore, are leading to unnecessary financial and mental stress for these students and their families. Even in a deferral, these students will have to apply for scholarships once again", he added.

Notably, this is not the first time a BJD leader has reached out to the government for Indian students. Earlier, BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked him to make alternative arrangements for Indian medical students who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine midway through their courses.

Image: ANI/PTI