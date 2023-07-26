BJD Raises Issue Of Women Reservation Bill In Parliament

Biju Janta Dal ( BJD ) MP Sasmit Patra raised the demand for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in parliament saying that since long several parties and MPs have been raising this issue. It was during the debate in the Upper House when the BJD MP raised the issue of women’s reservation in which his party extended support to amend the constitution (Scheduled Tribes) order, 1950, for inclusion of certain communities in the ST list in Chhattisgarh.

Sasmit Patra also said it is time to pass the bill so that more women from tribal and other communities can enter the parliament and given the present era of women empowerment then why not introduce a bill for women's reservation.

India would be taking a historic step by passing bill: Patra

The Women's Reservation Bill has been long pending being legislated in Indian Parliament. By providing 33% reservation for women in the parliament and state assemblies, India would be taking a historic step forward towards women's empowerment. Successive governments have come to power in the centre but failed to fulfil their promises. I urge the government through the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to bring the Women's Reservation Bill for its legislation into law in the parliament.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been consistently demanding the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. In the 2019 General Elections, he provided 33% reservation in Lok Sabha tickets from the BJD for women candidates out of which many successfully won and are now MPs. Hence, if passed, the bill would be a true empowerment for 66 crore women in India.

Republic speaks to BRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao

While talking on the issue, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Nageshwar Rao said, the Women Reservation Bill was passed in the Upper House in 2010 but the Lower House has never voted on it. Earlier I don't know, but today, even after having numbers, BJP is ignorant towards the issue. BJP just talks about women's empowerment, they aren't serious about it.

The demand for reservation for women in legislative bodies is not new. It is seen as a logical extension of the 72nd and 73rd constitutional amendments (1992,1993), which reserved one-third of all seats and chairperson posts for women in rural and urban local governments. Our leader K Kavitha on March 10 even sat on a one-day hunger strike demanding 33% women representation in both houses, but not a single party has pitched the bill in the Loksabha and Rajyasabha.