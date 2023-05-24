BJD To Join Inauguration Of New Parliament Building

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday said it will take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, even as 19 non-BJP parties including the Congress decided to boycott the event.

The BJD believes that Constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour, the regional party in a statement said here.

“The BJD shall be a part of this momentous occasion,” it said.

The party claims to be following a policy of maintaining equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress.

Stating that the President is the Head of the Indian State, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said that the Parliament represents the 1.4 billion people of the country.

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together on Wednesday and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".

These 19 parties in a joint statement said, “Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response." The BJD spokesperson, however, said, “Both the institutions (Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan) are symbols of Indian democracy and draw their authority from the Constitution of India. Their authority and stature should always be safeguarded.” Earlier in the day, the Odisha Congress asked Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik to exert pressure on the Centre to allow the country’s first tribal President Droupadi Murmu, who is from Odisha, to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The post of the President is above politics, state Congress president Pattnayak told reporters.

“As the President of India is a woman, it will also be a great respect to women across the country,” he said.