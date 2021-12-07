BJD Warns BJP In Odisha, Asks Oppn To Not Cross "limit" While Speaking Against CM

The ruling Biju Janata Dal in Assam has now asked the Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers to mind their language and not to cross the "limit" while speaking against state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. BJD on Monday came with a strong reaction after BJP MLAs posted a letter to Patnaik using ‘strong words’ against the CM. BJD hit out at the opposition party following the release of the letter relating to the kidnap and murder of the Kalahandi woman teacher.

BJP MLAs in a letter to Patnaik wrote about the issues related to the kidnap and murder of the Kalahandi woman teacher. In the open letter, the saffron party lawmakers accused Patnaik of maintaining a double standard and questioned his reaction to the Kalahandi case. Following the strong-worded letter, the ruling party MLAs hit out at the BJP asking them to be careful while criticising the CM.

"You (CM) had taught the lesson of morality to former chief minister J B Patnaik during a gang rape incident in 1999. You have also in the past sacked ministers and leaders in the name of morality. Where are your morals in the Kalahandi case," the BJP wrote in the open letter. Apart from this, the BJP MLAs also questioned Patnaik for not attending the Assembly since the COVID-19 pandemic. The party asked why he hiding from the assembly even as he visited different districts. "Where are you hiding instead of coming to the Assembly," the letter asked.

Earlier on October 8, a 24-year-old female teacher working in a private school at Kalahandi's Mahaling area was kidnapped and murdered after which the president of the school managing committee was arrested as a prime accused with one more accused. CM Patnaik on Saturday addressed the issue after almost 53 days since the incident while speaking to the media after the proceedings of the Odisha assembly remained suspended for the third consecutive day. He said that the case is 'being politicised' by the opposition parties and urged the opposition for smooth functioning in the house.

BJD leader hit out at the BJP for ‘lack of culture’

Following the letter, BJD lawmakers in a press conference hit out at the saffron party and said that the opposition party’s behaviour was against the very Odia culture. Reacting to the letter, Government Chief Whip and senior BJD leader Pramila Mallick said, "You (BJP) have to pay a heavy price for using such languages against the Chief Minister. We condemn it."

Mallick accused the BJP of reaching a new low to attack the CM of the state. "Never before the opposition have sacrificed democratic values and dignity of the posts. The BJP has gone down to very low for the sake of opposing the government," Mallick said while stating that it was not new for the opposition to target the CM. She also cited the incident where BJP activists hurled bottles and chappals at the CM during the campaign for the by-election in Bijepur as a show of the party’s ‘lack of culture’.

