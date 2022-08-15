BJD Workers Heckle Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi On His Way To Independence Day Event

Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, who has been suspended from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), was allegedly heckled on Monday by some ruling party workers when he was entering his home constituency in Odisha's Ganjam district to attend an Independence Day event.

Sources privy to the development informed that the episode occurred when the legislator was en route to Kamalapur village in Rangeilunda block to attend an event marking 75 years of India's independence organised by some ex-servicemen.

Panigrahi was allegedly shown black flags and assaulted by BJD workers, causing a brief period of tension in the area. Police then escorted the Member of the Legislative Assembly. A scuffle also broke out between his supporters and ruling party workers,

Despite the opposition, Panigrahi arrived in Kamalapur and raised the National Flag at the event.

Panigrahi was expelled from the Naveen Patnaik-led party in 2020 for corruption. He was arrested in an alleged job scam and got bail in June 2021.

Prepare for India's 100th Independence Day from today: Odisha CM

For achieving major transformation in the next 25 years, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the people of his state to give their time for nation building.

Addressing the Independence Day function in Bhubaneshwar, the BJD supremo said, "As India will celebrate the centenary of its Independence after 25 years, we have to be prepared for the occasion from today. I am optimistic that Odisha will contribute significantly toward nation-building. We can bring a major change if we give some time to the country."

He said that a new era of transformation has already begun in the state. Among the major achievements is the state turning into a food surplus from being a food deficit, becoming a role model in disaster management and transforming into a sports hub.

Apart from remembering freedom fighters and their sacrifices, Pattnaik also paid tribute to frontline workers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also flagged off the Ahimsa Ratha and inaugurated a photo exhibition to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

"Our Independence was the victory of every Indian. The victory of truth and non-violence. This victory has shown the way to the world," he said.