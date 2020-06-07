BJP Accuses Kejriwal's Delhi Govt Of Misrepresenting Covid Facilities; Wants Borders Open

BJP has slammed the Delhi Government over the condition of the healthcare system in the state amid the Covid-19 crisis. BJP leader and former state chief Manoj Tiwari targeted the Delhi Chief Minister over the health crisis which is ever increasing.

He pointed out Kejriwal's initial statements of having a capacity of 30,000 beds in the state for active Covid patients but later on urging the Covid suspects to get themselves treated at home.

"Arvind Kejriwal government has completely failed in fighting COVID-19 crisis. Arvind Kejriwal has lied to the citizens, which the Delhi people are now suffering. He earlier assured the people of a capacity of 30,000 beds but later urged the citizens to get treated at home. And then he is selectively pointing at some hospitals for the Delhi government's failures. Instead of promoting COVID-19 testing, the government is closing the laboratories. The world best healthcare system which Arvind Kejriwal claimed is not even worth of Mohalla-level today," Tiwari said.

Manoj Tiwari had earlier also targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi for sealing the borders in the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19.

"This decision was not right. They are sealing to divert the attention of the people from their failures. AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung hospitals are in Delhi and people across the country come here to get treatment. Delhi government cannot say it will not treat patients from outside the state," he had said.

"I request Kejriwal Ji to open the borders so that patients can receive treatments at these hospitals without any hassle," he added.

DMA condemns Kejriwal's threat

The Delhi Medical Association has strongly condemned the FIR filed against the authorities of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading private facility that has been charged with 'violating rules for registering coronavirus tests.'

"FIR on Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is highly condemnable and demoralizing for the whole medical fraternity", read a statement issued by the Delhi Medical Association.

"Doctors who are serving the people of Delhi tirelessly for the last 2 months in this pandemic crisis risking their lives feel insulted by the way they are being treated," the statement added.

Kejriwal's warning to Delhi hospitals

This comes in response to Kejriwal's warning to the hospitals on Saturday. He said that there is no shortage of beds for coronavirus patients and warned the hospitals against turning away the suspected Covid-19 patients. Asserting that there is no dearth of hospital beds in the national capital to treat Covid-19 patients, Arvind Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government will deploy medical professionals at each private hospital to keep a tab on the available beds for coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal's said this after the app launched by the Kejriwal government suggested the availability of beds however, the ground reality was showed otherwise. Kejriwal has put the onus on hospitals and said that some hospitals are 'doing mischief' and they will not be spared.