As Union minister Anurag Thakur geared up to address a rally in Shimla on the last day of campaigning ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Republic spoke to the locals to understand the current political scenario in the state. The locals in the state, while describing the situation of political parties in the upcoming elections, clearly stated that 'BJP will come back to power as AAP and Congress have no dominance in the region.'

Speaking to Republic, a local said, "The competition is solely one-sided and no party other than BJP will come to power in the state. AAP has zero dominance in the state and has no chance of winning the elections in the state this time."

Another local reiterated that the saffron party will come back to power in the state with a full majority. "BJP will come back in Himachal. AAP and Congress have no presence in the state," the local added.

Elaborating on the reason why BJP is the preferable choice for the people of Himachal Pradesh, a third local told Republic, "I am 100 per cent sure that BJP will form government in the state. It is obvious. They have done a lot for the state. BJP started pensions for old people. They have also improved the education system in the state."

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 14 announced that the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes will happen on December 8. Notably, the current strength of the state Assembly is 68 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs and 3 for STs. Nearly 1.86 lakh first-time voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise this time.

The competition this time in the state is between BJP, Congress and the newcomer Kejriwal-led AAP. Earlier in 2017, the saffron party emerged as the winner by winning 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the Chief Minister's post after BJP's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the elections.