In a surprising endorsement of outgoing Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday, alleged that the Gandhi family removed Singh as he was growing more popular than the Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Scoffing at Congress' criticism over BJP changing CMs, Joshi said that Congress must stop commenting on BJP as they were in a deep mess themselves. The 79-year-old CM Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from his post claiming that he was being 'humiliated by Sidhu' and the High Command. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Capt Amarinder Singh is a popular leader. They've removed him because they were apprehensive that he was growing more popular than Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi. People who're stuck in such deep mess are questioning us. It's not worth reacting to them: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/70fV6s2mBL — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

With sources reporting that the front runners for the post are now Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya expressed concerns. Quoting Singh's opinion that Sidhu cannot be trusted due to his close ties with Imran Khan and Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa, Malviya questioned why Gandhis were pushing for Sidhu. While Sunil Jhakar and Ambika Soni were CM frontrunners, on the instance of several MLAs, a Sikh face is now the choice for the top post.

Punjab, a border state, which sees regular infiltration, smuggling of illegal arms and narcotics from Pakistan, can’t be trust with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has ties with Pak PM and Army Chief, says Capt Amarinder Singh, an Army veteran.

But then why are the Gandhis pushing Sidhu? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 19, 2021

After Capt Amarinder Singh's resignation, the Congress legislative party meet passed two resolutions - lauding Singh's work as CM and empowering Sonia Gandhi to pick the next CM as there was no consensus found in the meeting. While another CLP meeting had been called at 11 AM today, it has now been cancelled as Congress plans to directly announce the CM pick. Singh, who is still in Congress, has specifically said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as CM.

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 9.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust". Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.