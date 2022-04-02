BJP Accuses AAP Of Distributing Cash To People For Participation In Kejriwal's Roadshow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Saturday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party distributed cash to people to people to participate in the Ahmedabad roadshow in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann participated.

"AAP distributing cash to people to participate in Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow in Gujarat…," Malviya tweeted while sharing a chip. In the video, a person is allegedly seen distributing AAP-printed stoles and Rs 500 cash to people.

AAP distributing cash to people to participate in Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow in Gujarat…



बहुत क्रांतिकारी। pic.twitter.com/mRpmKUYSOR — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 2, 2022

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Amit Malviya alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was taking corruption to a new level. He claimed that AAP's governing structure is all about corruption.

Arvind Kejriwal Kicks Off Campaign In Gujarat

Delhi CM Kejriwal, along with Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday, kicked off 'Tiranga Yatra' as part of their roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of assembly elections later this year. Slamming BJP, the AAP supremo said that the saffron party is full of arrogance after being in power in Gujarat for 25 years and demanded "one chance' for his party.

"In Delhi, we have finished corruption, in Punjab Bhagwant Mann finished corruption in ten days," Kejriwal said, "After 25 years of rule, they are full of arrogance...give a chance to AAP, like the people of Delhi and Punjab gave. If you do not like it, change the government and bring them back."

Gujarat Assembly elections are slated to be held later this year. On Sunday, Kejriwal will meet party leaders of the Gujarat unit. AAP is aiming to grow its footprint in other states after its landslide win in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections.

The party is planning to fight from 182 assembly constituencies, Kejriwal had said last year. AAP had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly elections, but could not open its account. In the local bodies polls held last year in March AAP had won 42 seats.