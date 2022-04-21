BJP Accuses AAP Of Helping Those Involved In Jahangirpuri Clash; 'It Is Now Riot Party'

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the demolition drive at Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the saffron party on Thursday lambasted AAP for allegedly protecting those were involved in the violence case. Interestingly, AAP has been similarly accusing the BJP of scripting the Jahangirpuri riot and that perpetrators like Ansar are a part of the saffron party.

While addressing a party press conference, party's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said, "The kind of violence that happened in Jahangirpuri. The stone pelting and bullets were fired on the peaceful procession. When Delhi Police stood in the middle to save them, Delhi Police was also fired upon and stone pelted. At that time, be it Kejriwal or other so called secular parties, none of them came forward. But when action was taken against Rohingya Bangladeshis, the whole country is watching the way the Aam Aadmi Party and the so called seculars have become active to save those rioters from that action."

Shri @adeshguptabjp addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/8zo0zK1xug — BJP (@BJP4India) April 21, 2022

'Aam Aadmi Party is now Riot Party': BJP

"Not long ago, when the Uttar Pradesh government removed illegal encroachment of Rohingya Bangladeshis from flood irrigation land adjacent to Delhi in Madanpur Khadar, Kejriwal came forward. He said that if the UP government will remove them from there, then we will settle them in Delhi, will give them land, ration, electricity, water. The government of Delhi gave 10-10 thousand to those Rohingya Bangladeshis," Gupta added.

The BJP Delhi chief further said, "The face of Aam Aadmi Party has been completely exposed. From Tahir Hussain to Ansar, from Amanatullah Khan to Sonu, all these people are being patronized by all the MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party. Another name of Aam Aadmi Party is now Riot Party."

Jahangirpuri riot case

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16, leaving many police personnel injured. NSA has been slapped on 5 accused persons so far after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for stringent action. Days after the clashes, the NDMC carried out an anti-encroachment drive, which was halted after Supreme Court's intervention.