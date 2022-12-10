BJP Accuses AAP Of Making 'lucrative Offers' In Exchange For Support During MCD Elections

Days after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, BJP councillor Dr Monika Pant alleged that she was offered support by the AAP during the mayoral election.

Addressing the media on Saturday, BJP's Monika Pant accused AAP of making "lucrative offers" to her in exchange for offering support to the party during the MCD elections. She claimed that a woman named Shikha Garg made monetary offers to her to gain support for AAP. Following this, the Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana asserted that they are going to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to file a complaint for the same.

Delhi | BJP councillor Dr Monika Pant alleges that she was approached by a woman, Shikha Garg, who made lucrative offers to her in exchange for support to AAP during Mayor elections.



Party leader Harish Khurana says, "We are going to the ACB at 4 pm to file a complaint." pic.twitter.com/OjoPPPxmif — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

'AAP brazenly approaches our elected corporator': Shehzad Poonawalla

Taking to Twitter, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at AAP and said that Kejriwal's government has been exposed now. "Look how Shikha Garg of AAP brazenly approaches our elected corporator, Dr Monicka Pant, to do Pralobhan for Parshad," the BJP spokesperson tweeted.

Kejriwal Ki Sarkar Kejriwal Ka Parshad now replaced with



KEJRIWAL KA AGENT

KEJRIWAL KA SANDESH



Look how Shikha Garg of AAP brazenly approaches our elected corporator Dr Monicka Pant to do “Pralobhan for Parshad”



Putting out CCTV footage & whatsapp



FIR at 4pm



1/2 pic.twitter.com/6h9byomi2R — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 10, 2022

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Ashish Sood said, "What to expect from the most corrupt party. Now AAP wants to change the decision of the people of Delhi with the looted money of Delhi." Tagging Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leader said, "You are for sale, not a BJP councillor. Don't even try, otherwise, you will not be able to collect broom straws."

The official Twitter handle of BJP said, "Today a new model of Aam Aadmi Party has come out whose name is Pralobhan for Councilor Model-Shri."

आज आम आदमी पार्टी का एक नया मॉडल सामने आया है जिसका नाम है प्रलोभन फॉर पार्षद मॉडल-श्री @Shehzad_Ind — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) December 10, 2022

AAP retaliates

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to 'buy' its recently-elected councilors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), AAP, in retaliation, alleged that the BJP has come down to its 'dirty games'.

AAP's Sanjay Singh addressed the media, and said that the BJP is down to 'dirty games, just like the horse-trading of MLAs in Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat'.

Sanjay Singh said, "BJP started the Khokha-Khokha formula in Delhi. A person named Yogender called the AAP councilor and said that Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta will talk and he is mentioning 100 crores to buy 10 corporators."

Sanjay Singh further appealed to the Delhi Police Commissioner to arrest them and investigate the matter. "This Rs 100 crore was to buy just 10 councilors. The Bharatiya Khokha Party (AAP's jibe at BJP for alleged horse-trading) has a budget of Rs 10 crore for each councilor," he alleged.

Further, Sanjay Singh said, "Will there be any meaning of mandate and democracy in this country? Or does BJP has a free hand to topple governments by horse trading? Even after facing defeat in the MCD elections, BJP was trying to elect a Mayor from its party. BJP has become a 'Kidnapping Gang'. The election commission should intervene in the matter."

इस देश में जनादेश का, लोकतंत्र का कोई मतलब बचेगा?



या BJP को खुली छूट है कि खरीद फरोख्त करके सरकारों को गिराए?



30 सीटें आने के बावजूद अपना mayor बनाने की कोशिश करे?



BJP Kidnapping Gang बन गया है, आदेश गुप्ता का नाम आ रहा है



चुनाव आयोग को हस्तक्षेप करना चाहिए



—@SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/YPpKnoWkkT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 10, 2022

Responding to AAP's allegation, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Now rattled AAP is making baseless allegations on being exposed. BJP has put out proof, given testimony and is filing a complaint too. More horse trading by AAP will be exposed soon."

Now rattled AAP is making baseless allegations on being exposed @BJP4Delhi has put out proof, given testimony & is filing complaint too



MORE horse trading by AAP will be exposed soon @ArvindKejriwal ji all Parshads you are approaching are recording KEJRIWAL KA AGENT 🔥 2/2 https://t.co/atxfKo2zXC — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 10, 2022

On Wednesday, December 7, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party ended the Bharatiya Janata Party's 15-year rule at the Delhi Municipal Corporation with the final results putting the party's overall tally at 134. As per the State Election Commission figures, the BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, has won 104 seats. However, Congress could only manage to get nine seats.