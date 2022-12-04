BJP Accuses AAP's Durgesh Pathak & Vijendra Garg Of Violating MCD Poll Guidelines | WATCH

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, a massive controversy erupted as BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of violating the Election Commission's Model code of conduct (MCC). BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a video of AAP leaders Durgesh Pathak and Vijendra Garg alleging them of violating election rules and MCC guidelines in the national capital and has demanded strict action against them.

BJP alleges AAP of violating EC's Model code of conduct

In the video, both leaders were seen campaigning for MCD polls which ended on Friday (December 2) for all the political parties. The man can be heard confronting Vijendra Garg first stating that he has come to the area late at night to do AAP's campaign illegally and later he also spotted Durgesh Pathak. Both the leaders were stopped by the police officials and can be seen laughing during the confrontation.

Taking stock of the incident, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla took to his Twitter and shared the video on Sunday morning. He stated that in the video main leaders of AAP Durgesh Pathak and Vijendra Garg are caught red-handed doing an election campaign and distributing illegal things. According to the rules and regulations of the Election commission and MCC, the campaign is prohibited at this point in time but Durgesh Pathak and Vijendra Garg were caught distributing cash and liquor by the administration. This shows that AAP is going to lose the MCD polls and this is why they have started illegal campaigning and distribution of cash & liquor. We have seen how they have gathered crores of money in the liquor policy scam for the election campaigns. They have the support of the liquor mafia and company and this is why doing such things are not a big deal for him. Durgesh Pathak and Vijendra Garg should answer what was the reason for them to go out late at night.

How 3 Delhi municipal corporations were reunified into one

The polling for MCD elections in the national capital has begun. For those unversed, the MCD was earlier replaced by three bodies, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2012, however, it was reunified once again on May 22, 2022. Home Minister had introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha and slammed the Delhi Government for giving a step-motherly treatment to the three MCDs.

The Central government unified the three municipal corporations earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the number of seats was reduced from 272 to 250.

In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53%.