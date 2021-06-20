BJP Accuses Andhra CM Jagan Of Wanting Coalition With Centre To Negotiate Pending Cases

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday has claimed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS wants a coalition with the Central Government to negotiate pending cases against him. As per reports, the CBI and ED are investigating accusations that Hetero and Aurobindo pharma companies invested Rs 27.25 crores in Jagathi Publications, which is headed by CM Jagan.

Speaking to ANI, Dinakar said, "No special status exists anywhere in the country with the abrogation of Article 35A that scraps Article 370. Further, due to structural changes in the systems after 2014 by the Union Government upon the advice of experts after their study, the concept of special category status has become obsolete."

He added, "Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that if there is a dependent coalition government at the Centre, there would have been achievable special category status by now. But Jagan Mohan Reddy's aspirations seem to be waiting for a dependable coalition 'Kichidi' government in the Centre to negotiate his pending cases which is not possible right now."

Earlier, Andhra CM had said, "We keep on asking for special status. There is no coalition government at the Centre, by the grace of God. One day this situation will change at the Center."

"Those who truly aspire for the development of the state are the ones who want to implement the Special Central Assistance that was offered by the Union Government with the process of discussion for consensus, rather than provocating the people of the state for the personal and political gains," the BJP leader said.

Andhra CM's legal battles

The CBI and ED are probing into accusations that Hetero and Aurobindo pharma companies invested Rs 27.25 crores in Jagathi Publications which is headed by Jagan, state reports. The companies had allegedly invested this money for the allotment of 150 acres at Pharma Special Economic Zone at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district by the YSR regime between 2004-2009, as per reports. ED and CBI have alleged that Aurobindo later transferred some lands to its sister concern Trident Life Sciences.