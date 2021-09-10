BJP Accuses Andhra CM Of Partisanship After HC Gives Nod To Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Upholding the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s decision of permitting the celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi in the private setups, BJP leader Sunil Deodhar has stepped up the party’s attack on the incumbent YSRCP government, alleging CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of discriminating among communities.

Slamming the Andhra CM, Sunil Deodhar alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy imposes partisan policies in the state. He accused Reddy of being partial, while banning Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations, as CM had no issues with a large number of people thronging Sunday masses at the church and going to mosques for Friday prayers.

After HC's decision on Ganesh Chaturthi, BJP slams Andhra CM

Speaking to ANI, Andhra BJP leader Deodhar said, "Whatever are the COVID protocols, they must be followed. The BJP never disagrees with the decisions, but there should be no partiality when you allow Sunday masses at churches and lakhs are going to churches every Sunday and performing mass. If due to Ganesh Utsav, COVID is spreading, according to the Andhra Pradesh CM, then it is an insult to our culture and this will not be tolerated.”

The Andhra Pradesh BJP has actively opposed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision of banning the set up of Ganesh Pandals in the wake of COVID-19. The opposition parties in the state, BJP and TDP knocked on the High Court’s door on the matter, challenging the state government's curbing orders on the upcoming Ganesh festival.

The Andhra HC on September 8 upheld the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government's decision over Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the wake of the pandemic. However, the High Court permitted the installation of the Ganesh idols on private properties (only), while the number of devotees performing pooja was capped to five. The court ordered that the adherence to COVID protocols is deemed mandatory while carrying out the Ganesh Chaturthi procession.

Hailing the court’s decision, the BJP leader said, “According to the High Court, Ganesh Utsav celebrations are allowed with COVID protocols. It is the biggest victory of Andhra Pradesh BJP because in the last seven days we are protesting against the one-sided behaviour of the Chief Minister.”

Ganesh Chaturthi in Andhra Pradesh limited to private places during COVID

The YSR Congress government issued directions to ban the set up of Ganesh pandals while directing a halt on the immersion processions citing the risks of COVID. Andhra Pradesh HC stated that the state has filed a case seeking a writ of mandamus, directing a superior court to compel a lower court or a government body to perform mandatory or purely ministerial duties. The petition contended the action of respondents (Andhra Pradesh government) to not permit the petitioner to perform Vinayaka Pooja on September 10 on private property as illegal, arbitrary and a violation of Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution of India. Pertinently, the High Court rejected the petition seeking permission to place statues in public places.



Image: PTI