BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of 'mocking' Pain Of Kashmiri Hindus; 'India Will Not Forget'

In a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra called Kejriwal a 'lier' over his remarks on Vivek Agnihotri's directorial, The Kashmir Files.

The BJP leader slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over scenes in the Delhi Legislative Assembly and said that the laughter has shamed the entire country. Patra further lashed out at CM Kejriwal over the latter's claim that it regularised jobs of Kashmiri Migrant Teachers which was actually done due to orders from the Supreme Court.

'India is ashamed the way Arvind Kejriwal laughed on Kashmir genocide'

Lashing out at the Delhi Chief Minister, Patra said, "The entire country today is worried about one topic- Arvind Kejriwal. To make the Kashmir Files tax-free or not was their lookout but the way a picture of the laughing ministers has gone viral nationwide, we all have been shamed, India is shamed with the way Arvind Kejriwal behaved on Kashmiri genocide and Hindus."

"This was not right, an elective representative can laugh on the people's pain, can call it wrong, I cannot believe he can behave like that. He should go and ask all those who lost homes, family members, ask Girija Tickoo and her family what they must have felt. The way you mocked is something that will not be forgotten," he added.

'Arvind Kejriwal known for U-turn'

After receiving severe backlash, the Delhi CM had said that his Government in Delhi regularised the jobs of Kashmiri Migrant Teachers. However, a press release of the same was released by the KMT body stating the same was done on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Sambit Patra presented the following timeline for the same:

6 June 2010- KMT urges Arvind Kejriwal to regularise their jobs.

18 May 2015- Single bench High Court judgement asks Delhi's AAP Government to regularise KMT in their service.

In the same year, Delhi CM had refused to do so.

21 May 2018- Double bench of HC, in its verdict, rejects Kejriwal's arguments and directs to regularise.

26 October 2018- Arvind Kejriwal goes to SC challenging HC's order.

23 January 2019- SC rejects Kejriwal's claims and asks his government to regularise the jobs.

Sambit Patra further talked about Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on Batla House encounter where he had termed the incident 'fake'.

"He changes his colours as per his convenience and alters religion for votes," the BJP leader said.