BJP Accuses Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav Of Threatening CBI Post Raids In Land-for-jobs Scam

On Friday, BJP accused Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav of threatening CBI officials after the central agency conducted raids in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. Addressing a press conference on August 25, Yadav said, "Do CBI officials not have a mother and children? Don't they have a family? Will they always remain CBI officers? Will they not retire? Will only this party remain in power? What message do you want to send? You should honestly discharge the duty of the constitutional organization". Construing this as a threat, BJP objected to these remarks.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand remarked, "The kind of language being used by Tejashwi Yadav since becoming the Deputy CM is very objectionable. He asked the CBI officials whether they don't have a family and whether they won't retire. So, is he threatening to do something to their family members? He threatened journalists."

He added, "He claimed that a Union Minister dreams of becoming the CM. Does Tejashwi have the copyright to harbour the dream of becoming the Chief Minister"? The RJD leader is believed to have targeted Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

CBI carries out raids in Bihar

The trouble for RJD commenced in May when the CBI registered a fresh corruption case against the former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti. Raids were conducted at over 15 locations across India including Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case. As per sources, the CBI lodged an FIR only after a Preliminary inquiry was completed. Sources indicated that this case pertains to the period when Yadav was the Railways Minister. Yadav allegedly took land from aspirants for giving them jobs in the Railways.

Moments ahead of the crucial floor test in Bihar on August 24, the CBI conducted raids at the residence of 4 senior leaders of the RJD closely associated with party supremo Lalu Yadav. Searches were carried out at the premises of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, former MLC Subodh Roy, Rajya Sabha MPs Ahmad Ashfaque Karim, and Faiyaz Ahmad in Patna. Furious over the agency's action, Sunil Singh claimed that the raids were conducted intentionally and "out of fear ahead of the trust vote in the Bihar assembly".