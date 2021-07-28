BJP Accuses Chhattisgarh CM Of Using Public Money For 'private Gains'; Baghel Defends Plan

On Tuesday, BJP hit out at Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for his plan to acquire a private medical college owned by his son-in-law's family using public money. This comes as the state government is mulling legislation to acquire the Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College in Durg. Named after a former Union Minister and 5-time Congress MP who passed away in 1995, it is owned by an unlisted private company whose director is Mangal Prasad Chandrakar. The latter is the elder brother of the father-in-law of Chhattisgarh CM's daughter Divya Baghel.

Writing on Twitter, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "The Chhattisgarh state government is working on a bill to acquire a privately-owned Medical College in Durg. Catch: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s daughter is married in the family that owns the struggling unit. Classic case of using public money for private gains."

Reiterating this charge, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia added that this was an attempt to save a medical college that has been accused of fraudulent activities by the Medical Council of India. This is a reference to the meeting of MCI held on April 12, 2018, in which such a stance was adopted. Reportedly, the company which owns the college has an outstanding debt of Rs.125 crore.

भूपेश बघेल अपने दामाद का निजी महाविद्यालय बचाने के लिए उसे सरकारी कोष से खरीदने की कोशिश में हैं।प्रदेश की राशि का उपयोग अपने दामाद के लिए,वो भी एक ऐसा मेडिकल कॉलेज जिस पर धोखाधड़ी के आरोप मडिकल कौंसिल ऑफ़ इंडिया द्वारा लगाए गए थे।कौन बिकाऊ है और कौन टिकाऊ,इसकी परिभाषा अब साफ है! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 27, 2021

Bhupesh Baghel issues clarification

After facing a backlash, Bhupesh Baghel officially commented on this controversy a few hours later. Without outrightly denying that the state government is mulling such legislation, he clarified, "There are a lot of speculations regarding news on the Chandulal Chandrakar Medical College. They are without any basis. This is an attempt to save the future of hundreds of students and a medical college in the state. This will help save time to build a new college and the state will get 150 doctors every year".

He added, "When it comes to relationship and conflict of interest, I want to tell the people of my state that Bhupesh Baghel is accountable. He has always done politics with transparency. There will always be transparency in the functioning of the government. Everything will be clear when the deal is struck."

On this occasion, he challenged the veracity of BJP's accusations. At the same time, the Chhattisgarh CM affirmed that the state government will have no hesitation in buying a private medical college if it is "public interest". Taking a veiled dig at BJP, he stressed that the Congress party was in favour of the public sector playing a key role and was not interested in "selling wealth".