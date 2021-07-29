BJP Accuses CM Uddhav Thackeray's Maharashtra Govt Of 'policy Paralysis' Over Flood Relief

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's inability to provide timely support to flood victims in Maharashtra was pointed out by the BJP government. BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay, making a note of this termed the Maharashtra government, a "policy paralysed" one. Earlier the Chief Minister had visited all the flood-affected areas and said that all possible assistance would be provided.

What points did Keshav Upadhyay raise?

Several parts of Maharashtra has fallen prey to the effects of heavy rainfall and consequent flooding. Keshav Upadhyay from BJP criticised the functioning of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government regarding the aforementioned matter. He went on to say, "The Uddhav Thackeray government is an example of policy paralysed government." He brought up the promises of help that the Shiv Sena president had failed to deliver regarding the flood-prone areas. He mentioned that the government had delayed the action by calling for another meeting after 15 days. Upadhyay asserted, "This government should have had taken immediate measures to help those who are suffering."

Flood in different parts of Maharashtra: Centre lent helping hand

Heavy rainfall had resulted in flooding and landslides in parts of Maharashtra and the coastal areas of Kolhapur. Among the worst affected areas in the state included Satara, Chiplun, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri. The death toll from rain-related incidents rose to 213 while Raigad alone reported 100 deaths. The Central govt. on Tuesday had approved Rs. 62,903 lakhs financial assistance as relief of floods and landslides in Karnataka and Rs. 70,100 lakhs for Maharashtra. RBI was ordered by the Ministry of Finance to directly credit the amount into the accounts of the state government from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

