Ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani's entry into Congress, BJP slammed the Sonia Gandhi-led party for joining hands with 'Breaking India forces.' Taking to Twitter, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed the intent of Congress seeking to induct them into the party on the anniversary of the surgical strike. In response to the Uri terror attack, the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes at terror launchpads across the LoC on September 28, 2016, leaving a significant number of terrorists dead.

Malviya's reference was to Kumar's arrest by the Delhi Police in February 2016 for allegedly raising 'anti-India' slogans on the JNU campus. At that juncture, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had thrown his weight behind the then JNUSU president and attacked the Union government for purportedly crushing dissent. While he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on March 2, 2016, a Delhi government-appointed magisterial probe did not find any evidence against him either.

Earlier this year, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma took cognizance of Delhi Police's charge sheet against him and other accused. Though Mevani is not embroiled in this case, he had extensively campaigned for Kumar during the 2019 Lok Sabha election. As per sources, both the leaders will garland the statue of Bhagat Singh in Shaheedi Park to mark his 114th birth anniversary before formally joining Congress at 3 pm on Tuesday.

On the anniversary of surgical strike, Congress to admit Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani of “Bharat tere tukde honge” fame.



This can’t be a mere coincidence.



Joining hands with “Breaking India” forces is now Congress’s raison d'être. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 28, 2021

Young Turks to join Congress

A member of the National Executive Council of the CPI, Kanhaiya Kumar lost to BJP candidate and Union Minister Giriraj Singh in the 2019 General Election by a margin of 4,22,217 votes. As per a report, Kumar met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently and formally discussed his role in the party. This is being perceived as a move to attract the young voters and revitalise Congress' fortunes in Bihar, where it doesn't have a sizeable now. However, speculation is rife that its ally RJD has not taken kindly to the move.

On the other hand, Jignesh Mevani gained national traction after spearheading protests in wake of the 2016 Una flogging incident. Along with Alpesh Thakor and Hardik Patel, he emerged as one of the most influential campaigners in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election. While Congress felt short of the majority mark, the Dalit leader won as an Independent from Vadgam with the backing of the party. He trounced his BJP rival Vijaykumar Chakravarti by a margin of 19,696 votes. Describing Mevani as an "old friend", Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel opined that his induction will strengthen the party both in Gujarat as well as the national level.