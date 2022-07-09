BJP Accuses Congress Of Backing Terrorism, Slams Gandhi Family For 'glorifying Terrorists'

On Saturday, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi and accused Congress of constantly supporting terrorists and being engaged in appeasement politics. He stated that it is surprising as the grand old party is holding briefings across the country against terrorism when they were the ones who always stood with them. BJP's response came after Congress held a conference and said that BJP has become Aatmanirbhar on terrorism.

"It is a matter of surprise that the Congress party is holding press conferences on terrorism in 22 places in the country. The way Congress has supported terrorism due to appeasement, it will not be an exaggeration to say that Congress is with terrorism", he said.

BJP lists down Congress' terrorist connection

He further stated that Congress President Sonia Gandhi wept bitterly after seeing the dead bodies of Batla House terrorists who were killed in an encounter. Congress leader Salman Khurshid himself informed that Sonia Ji could not sleep for three nights and kept crying. Sambit Patra asked, "Why did she cry, only because those terrorists were killed?"

"Sonia Gandhi stood with terrorist Zakir Naik and did everything to save him. Zakir is the same person who created a frenzy across the nation about religion in the minds of the citizens because she took donations in the name of her husband Rajiv Gandhi. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) declared Ishrat Jahan a terrorist and openly called her their sleeper cell unit. But Congress party kept defending her and calling her innocent. They even ran an ambulance service after Martyred Ishrat Jahan," said Sambit Patra. He further said, "Yasin Malik admitted in an interview that he killed Indians even after his confession the kind of status was given to him by the UPA government was nothing but a glorification of a terrorist. They also advocated for terrorist Burhan Wani that he shouldn't have been killed as he was the son of a headmaster and comes from a poor background. These kinds of wrong narratives were floated by Congress. There might be some reason why the most dangerous terrorist of Hafiz Saeed likes only one party in the world and that is Congress. Hafiz loved Congress party because they protected terrorist".

Sambit Patra further attacked Rahul Gandhi and said, "Late Arun Jaitley rightly called him the clown prince of Congress". He added that Rahul went to JNU and supported slogans like 'Afzal we are ashamed, your murderers are alive', 'You will keep killing Afzal and Afzal will rise from every house'. He should be ashamed that earlier he supported such statements and today have the audacity to hold a press conference against terrorism and that too in 22 places.

"Congress should write an apology letter for supporting terrorism in 10 years (2004 to 2014) of the UPA government. The country was unsafe and multiple terrorism activities were witnessed in the country", said Sambit Patra.

