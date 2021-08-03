BJP Accuses Congress Of Receiving Donations From China; Party 'acting As CPC Spokesperson'

Bhartiya Janata Party leader and National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday launched a direct attack on the Congress Party and alleged that the party acts as spokesperson of China. Her reaction came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre for giving away thousands of kilometres of Indian land to China.

BJP calls out at Congress for receiving donations from China

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on the Central Government, BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma alleged that Gandhi's party receives donations from the Communist Party of China. While talking to ANI, she said, "Congress only acts as a sportsperson of China. Rahul ji lacks knowledge. It was during the Congress rule when nearly 43,000 square kilometres of land was handed over to China for invasion. Who gave the slogan 'Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai (Indian and Chinese are like brothers)?"

"Congress party has received grants worth crore of rupees. The Rajiv Gandhi organisation takes donations from the Communist Party of China. I do not understand whether they doing politics for India or standing here to take China's side", she further added.

Rahul Gandhi's attack on Central Government

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi Government and said that it has surrendered thousands of kilometres of Indian land to China. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, '"Mr Modi and his minions have ceded thousands of km of Indian land to China. When exactly are we getting it back?"

Earlier in the month of February, Gandhi had attacked PM Modi for giving away lands to China. Speaking on the positioning of the Indian troops at the border, Gandhi questioned, "Why have the Chinese not moved back from Depsang plains and Gogra? Prime Minister has given Indian territory to China. He has bent down in front of China. It is his lookout how he takes it back". He was given back by BJP National President JP Nadda who took to Twitter and wrote,

No Indian land has been given up by the government as part of the current disengagement process. If anyone committed the sin of giving up thousands of sq km, it is one corrupt, cowardly dynasty that has broken the country to keep their power intact.

(Image Credits: Facebook)