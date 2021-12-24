BJP Accuses Congress of Underdevelopment In North Karnataka: 'They Should Be Ashamed'

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday, December 24, after protests by the opposition Congress, which accused the BJP government of being "anti-north Karnataka" and demanded that the session be extended so that matters affecting the northern regions can be discussed effectively. Members of Congress also accused the government of preventing Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah from taking part in the debate on north Karnataka concerns due to a time constraint and demanded that the session be prolonged.

The House was adjourned on time, with Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol responding on behalf of the government to the discussion on North Karnataka issues amid the din. Karjol referred to Congress as "irresponsible" and "unworthy opposition." He also held Congress fully accountable for the underdevelopment of the northern districts, and he said that they were disrupting his government's response to the discussion on north Karnataka concerns because they were afraid of being exposed.

"They (Congress) should be ashamed...they are only indulging in politics. Our government is committed to the all round development of north Karnataka," he added.

In the midst of Congress' sloganeering, accusing the government of "lying" and claiming that there was no quorum in the House, Karjol's response went mostly unheard. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri stated the house transacted for approximately 52 hours and accomplished almost 90% of the work before adjourning sine die the legislative assembly's winter session, which was held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in this border district.

BJP accuses Congress of underdevelopment of north Karnataka

During this session, ten bills were introduced and passed. As the Speaker took up the discussion on issues concerning North Karnataka shortly after question hour and zero hour, Siddaramaiah said that if the session is adjourned by the afternoon, there will not be enough time to discuss the issues, and any improper discussion on the topic while the session is being held in Belagavi would send the wrong message to the people.

Speaker Kageri brought the House back to order and enabled Siddaramaiah to speak on topics pertaining to north Karnataka until 2 p.m. Siddaramaiah took part in the debate, despite his initial reluctance to set a time limit, and slammed the administration, calling it "anti-north Karnataka" and "anti-Kalyana Karnataka." He also accused the government of delaying the implementation of irrigation projects, particularly in the Upper Krishna, misusing funds set aside for the development of backward taluks, and delaying the appointment of members to the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board.

After a while, Siddaramaiah requested that the house be adjourned for lunch and that he would return after lunch, which the ruling party members opposed to. When the Speaker requested him to wrap things up, he replied, "I'm not going to agree with you. I'd like to discuss challenges in North Karnataka." As the Chair and government stood firm, asking Siddaramaiah to finish in another ten minutes, Siddaramaiah and other Congress members rushed into the Well, shouting anti-government slogans and accusing the government of being unresponsive to difficulties in north Karnataka. A couple of BJP members took part in the debate amid the pandemonium and sloganeering. Speaker Kageri read the session's summary report after the government's response and adjourned the House sine die.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI