BJP Calls Out Digvijaya Singh For 'traitor Card' Post, Says 'creating Poll Issues On Lies'

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has invited trouble after posting a 'traitor rate card' on social media to mock the party legislators who switched over to BJP ahead of Madhya Pradesh elections. Referring to the offensive post, state BJP President VD Sharma said, "Congress has no issue to discuss this election and hence its leaders can only make their presence felt by lying about the Opposition."

Outraged by the post which mentioned the names of 25 BJP MLAs and an upside-down lotus symbol, the BJP filed a complaint against Digvijaya Singh with Bhopal Crime Branch. The party has also filed a similar complaint to the Election Commission over the Congress MP's 'traitor rate card' posted on Saturday.

"Digvijaya Singh is hiding his face from Janta. He can only create issues based on lies. BJP has filed a complaint in the election commission. He just wants to create his presence based on lies during elections." VD Sharma said.

The MP BJP chief further accused the Congress of trying to cheat the people of MP and said that they would give him a reply in the upcoming elections.

READ | Digvijaya Singh's 'Traitor Rate Card' & Upside-down Lotus Symbol Garners BJP Complaint

'Traitor rate card'

On Saturday, Digvijaya Singh took a dig at the party legislators who switched over to the BJP earlier this year, leading to a fall of the Congress government in MP. Terming the MLAs as "traitors", Singh alleged that they were paid Rs 35 crore each to shift their allegiance. All 25 Congress MLAs joined BJP since March 2020 have been given tickets by the ruling party in the upcoming by-election on November 2.

In a dig at these candidates, Singh opined that the people who voted for them in the 2018 Assembly polls deserved to get a "share" of the alleged horsetrading amount. He called upon the people to not vote for these candidates unless the latter are willing to part with Rs 35 crore. The Rajya Sabha MP also put up photos of the ex-legislators along with a caption 'Traitor rate card', the number of votes secured by them in the last election and the amount "due" to each voter.

READ | Digvijaya Singh Dubs Congress-turned-BJP Ex-MLAs As 'traitors', Appeals To Voters

By-election in 28 constituencies

On September 29, the Election Commission of India announced by-election in 28 MP Assembly constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra.

While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies will also go to the polls as the sitting legislators passed away. To retain the power in MP, BJP needs to win only 9 out of the 28 seats. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.

READ | MP Bypolls: Rahul, Priyanka Lead Cong Star Campaigner List

READ | Nath, Digvijaya Betrayed People Of MP: BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya