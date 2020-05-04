COVID-19: BJP Accuses KCR Govt Of 'attempting Complete Cover-up' In Telangana

The BJP on Monday alleged that the TRS government in Telangana is downplaying and manipulating facts regarding the COVID-19 spread in the state and asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to answer why testing data is not being released since April 19 in daily health bulletins. This comes as there are 1,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana, including 29 deaths. 490 people have also been cured and discharged in the state, as per the Union Health Ministry.

"By not 'testing' and not linking any 'deaths' to COVID-19, the state government seems to be attempting a complete cover-up of the virus spread and its disastrous impact in the state of Telangana," the statement issued by K Krishna Sagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson, BJP read.

"BJP demands a clear explanation from Chief Minister KCR on why testing data is not being released since April 19th in daily health bulletins? While all other states in India are declaring the number of tests per day in the ICMR prescribed format to keep public informed, TRS government is acting quite indifferently during this serious public health crisis," it added.

It further said that the Chief Minister through his statements has been "downplaying any question on Testing numbers in the state in all his earlier press conferences, there's a clear pattern of willful neglect by TRS government."

Congress hits out at K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government

Earlier, the Congress party had hit out at the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government for carrying out "low" COVID-19 tests in the state. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Chief (TPCC) chief stated that Telangana was falling far behind in testing, with even a small state like Delhi having done over 40,000 tests. Telangana has done only 19,000 tests, as per the TPCC chief. He added that on the contrary, the state government was giving orders to not test people who had died from an untested illness.

"Why the government has passed orders that where ever in a remote area or districts when people die out of illness or some sickness they are saying that they should not be tested for corona, which is surprising. There were orders given to the doctors to not test. They are doing less testing to keep the numbers low. We think this is not the right approach," the Congress leader said.

(With Inputs from ANI)